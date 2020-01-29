Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,827,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,628,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 365,756 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 244,525 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 81.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.