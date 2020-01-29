Veoneer (VNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VNE opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.02. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.