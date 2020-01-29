Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $58.70. 89,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,683. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Verint Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Verint Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

