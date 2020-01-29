Veritaseum Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00052751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Fatbtc, HitBTC and Tokenomy. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and $3,538.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.03128844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00191801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

