VeriumReserve Achieves Market Cap of $555,097.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002305 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded up 118.2% against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $555,097.00 and approximately $1,776.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00645291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000934 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00069057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007428 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,570,147 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.