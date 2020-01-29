Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

