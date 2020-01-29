Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 60,973 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,973 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.33% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 48,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,011. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

