Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 646.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,768,000 after purchasing an additional 728,960 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,211,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,293,000 after purchasing an additional 155,457 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,887,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. 2,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.