Versant Capital Management Inc Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. 78,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,511. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

