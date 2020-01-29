Versant Capital Management Inc Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,202 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 71,907 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,805. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.