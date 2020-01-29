Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 228,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 119,328 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. 2,617,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,440,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1905 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

