Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,615 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter.

GLD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.45. 410,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,231,880. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $149.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

