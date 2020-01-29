Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 101,236 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,236 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.13% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 304,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 278,598 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 379.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 178,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 141,576 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,041,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 323,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 126,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 832,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter.

PCY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 95,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,799. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1196 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

