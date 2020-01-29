Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 18,165 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 1.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,776,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.81. 25,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.