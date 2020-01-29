Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 88,564 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,564 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Greece ETF makes up 2.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 1.66% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the third quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the third quarter worth about $599,000.

GREK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 9,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,317. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

