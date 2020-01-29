Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 989 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.03. 1,483,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,634. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

