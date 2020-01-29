Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 4.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $81.08. 91,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,158. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $83.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

