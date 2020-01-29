Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Volume Tops $440,338.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $440,338.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,341.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.22 or 0.01873805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.08 or 0.04107365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00640427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00131634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00750292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009686 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00696206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,217,022 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Coinroom, QBTC, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

