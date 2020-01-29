Very Negative Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Stock Price

News coverage about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a daily sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Tuesday Morning’s ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ TUES traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,169. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.88. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.38 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TUES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Reuben E. Slone purchased 63,047 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $97,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at $117,241.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

