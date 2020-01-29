VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VF stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VF will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in VF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in VF by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 235,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in VF by 1,243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in VF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 394,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 153,883 shares in the last quarter.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

