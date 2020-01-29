Viberate Reaches One Day Volume of $706,196.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Viberate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, OKEx and Bittrex. Viberate has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $706,196.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.03140204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,159,794 tokens. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viberate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, Livecoin, Coinbe and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

