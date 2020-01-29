VIDY Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, VIDY has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One VIDY token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. VIDY has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $4.34 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00036359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.73 or 0.05504213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025282 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128248 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033572 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002853 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. VIDY's official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb Global, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

