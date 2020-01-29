VINCI S A/ADR (VCISY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VCISY stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. VINCI S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered VINCI S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

VINCI S A/ADR Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

