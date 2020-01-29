Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 6.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $93,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 481,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $88,512,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

NYSE V traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.63. The stock had a trading volume of 556,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The company has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.18. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

