Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $202.84. 914,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

