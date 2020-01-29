Visa (NYSE:V) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about Visa (NYSE:V) have been trending neutral on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

V traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $204.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,037,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.30. The company has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

