Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,851 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 1.12% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 3,400 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $545,227 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $472.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.