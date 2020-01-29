VisionX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. VisionX has a total market cap of $182,917.00 and approximately $6,972.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One VisionX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.14 or 0.03095759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

