Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,900 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 296,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,956 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vista Gold worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VGZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

