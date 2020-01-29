Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other Visteon news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $181,894.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $182,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Visteon by 537.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Visteon by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000.

NYSE VC opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

