VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,940. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.69 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,898.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

