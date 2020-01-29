VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Update

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.39. 6,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,940. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

