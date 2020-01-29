VNX Exchange Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX Exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.03150471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,544,300 tokens. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog.

