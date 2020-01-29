Vodi X (VDX) Hits Market Cap of $423,291.00

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Vodi X has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vodi X token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Vodi X has a total market cap of $423,291.00 and $234.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.03126892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,731,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vodi X Token Trading

Vodi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

