Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 55,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 267,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,703. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,479,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $7,484,018.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,033,837 shares of company stock valued at $35,071,094.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

