Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) CEO Andre Turenne Sells 10,705 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VYGR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 263,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.