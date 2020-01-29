Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Matthew P. Ottmer Sells 3,724 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 263,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,927. The company has a market cap of $435.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

