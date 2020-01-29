W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Acquires 8,403 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,566 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 386,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,839. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

