W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Invests $2.23 Million in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

ABBV stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $83.20. 5,564,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

