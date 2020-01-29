W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,439 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,372,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1,030.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 94,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,515. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $478,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,906 shares in the company, valued at $37,670,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,610 shares of company stock worth $4,706,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

