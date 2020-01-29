W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 172,332 Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 172,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Centurylink by 712.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Centurylink by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,661,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Centurylink by 11.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 541,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 53,921 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTL stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 498,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,311,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTL shares. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

