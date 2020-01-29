W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 46,170 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

AGO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,679. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 12,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.53 per share, for a total transaction of $581,672.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 268,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,738,182.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jim Evans acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,145.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 168,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,762 and sold 42,348 shares valued at $2,045,749. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.