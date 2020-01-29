W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Takes Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,878,000 after buying an additional 160,692 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,488,000 after buying an additional 449,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

