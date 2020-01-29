W Green Pay (WGP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $124,603.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $727,137.00 and $124,603.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,259,642 tokens. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.