W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,848. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

