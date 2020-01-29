W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to Issue $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.44 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

W W Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W W Grainger to earn $18.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

NYSE:GWW traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $328.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.45 and its 200 day moving average is $305.03. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.80.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

