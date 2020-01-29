Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Short Interest Up 13.2% in January

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 19,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.