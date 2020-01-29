Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.41

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004443 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Allbit and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $23.61 million and $19.38 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.01869441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00127476 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011063 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,322,947 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX, COSS, OKEx, Allbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Binance, Coinnest, Bithumb and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

