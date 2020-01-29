Wanchain 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.97 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $20.37 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002059 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Huobi and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007843 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Bitbns, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

