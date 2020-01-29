Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.60 Price Target

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DBK. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.41 ($7.46).

FRA DBK traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €7.97 ($9.27). The company had a trading volume of 15,895,063 shares. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company’s fifty day moving average is €7.26 and its 200-day moving average is €6.91.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

